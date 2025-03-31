Screen use could up insomnia risk by up to 60 per cent, slash sleep time by half-hour, study finds

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) An hour of screen use before sleep could increase risk of insomnia by nearly 60 per cent and cut down sleep time by about half an hour, a study has found.

Over 45,000 students in Norway, aged 18-28, were asked about their sleep times and habits, including how long they used screens after going to bed. Purpose of screen use, such as watching movies or social media, was also reported by the participants.

"The type of screen activity does not appear to matter as much as the overall time spent using screens in bed," said Gunnhild Johnsen Hjetland of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and lead author of the study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

"We found no significant differences between social media and other screen activities, suggesting that screen use itself is the key factor in sleep disruption -- likely due to time displacement, where screen use delays sleep by taking up time that would otherwise be spent resting," Hjetland said.

Insomnia is defined as taking more than 30 minutes to fall asleep and can include disturbances, such as waking up from sleep often during the night. Quality of sleep suffers and therefore, one could feel sleepy during the day, interfering with activities.

The researchers explained that screen use can affect sleep in four ways -- notifications disturb sleep, screen time replaces sleeping time, screen activities keep you wakeful so you take longer to fall asleep, or light exposure delays circadian rhythms.

Hjetland said sleep problems are highly prevalent among students and have significant implications for mental health, academic performance, and overall well-being.

"A one-hour increase of screen time after going to bed was associated with 59 per cent higher odds of having symptoms of insomnia and a reduction in sleep duration of 24 minutes," the authors wrote.

They also found no significant link between time spent using a screen and the choice of activity -- social media or movies -- suggesting that the activity itself did not affect time spent staying awake.

The result indicated that screens reduce sleep time by displacing rest, not because they increase wakefulness -- different activities would be expected to affect wakefulness differently, the researchers said.

"If you struggle with sleep and suspect that screen time may be a factor, try to reduce screen use in bed, ideally stopping at least 30-60 minutes before sleep," Hjetland said.

"If you do use screens, consider disabling notifications to minimise disruptions during the night," the author said. PTI KRS NB NB