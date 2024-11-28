Screening programme launched in Delhi for early lung cancer detection

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) India’s first lunglife screening programme aimed at early detection of lung cancer was unveiled at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

With lung cancer accounting for 5.9 per cent of all cancers and 8.1 per cent of cancer-related deaths in the country, the programme aims to improve survival rates and treatment outcomes, according to a statement issued by Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs), where the programme was launched.

Targeting individuals at highest risk, the lunglife screening programme is designed for people aged 50 to 80, those with a history of smoking, individuals with a family history of lung cancer, and asymptomatic individuals who may not show any signs of the disease, the statement said.

The programme features a comprehensive screening process, including pulmonologist consultations, pulmonary function tests (PFT), and low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans, which can detect lung cancer at an early stage, said Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant in pulmonology at the Apollo Cancer Centre.

Emphasising the importance of early detection in combating lung cancer, Modi said, "Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers globally, but early detection significantly enhances survival chances. The lunglife screening programme uses advanced low-dose CT technology to identify high-risk individuals early, and minimising radiation exposure while maximising diagnostic precision. This initiative provides renewed hope for a healthier future by focusing on early-stage interventions." Dr Manish Singhal, senior consultant in medical oncology at ACC, highlighted the programme's significance in addressing the rising cases of lung cancer in India.

The programme represents a pivotal step in tackling the increase in lung cancer cases, Singhal said.

"By detecting the disease at a treatable stage, we not only save lives but also transform them through timely interventions and personalised care," he said.

Echoing the urgency of early detection, Dr SVS Deo, lead consultant in surgical oncology at ACC, said, "Lung cancer is a silent killer, often detected only when it has advanced. With this programme, we are revolutionising lung cancer care by combining precision diagnostics with patient-centric treatment. Early detection significantly improves survival rates and offers patients the best chance for recovery." The programme also aims to inspire nationwide action against lung cancer and promote awareness and collaboration to tackle this growing health challenge, the statement said.

By focusing on early diagnosis, the initiative seeks to redefine cancer care and provide hope to high-risk individuals, it added. PTI NSM ARI