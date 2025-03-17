Screening through retina scans in NREGA attack on veil culture: Rajasthan MP

New Delhi: Rajasthan MP Rajkumar Roat on Monday objected to retina scans being made mandatory in NREGA scheme, saying the culture in his constituency does not permit women to uncover their faces.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Banswara MP said the move is an attack on their culture.

"It has been our culture that women do not uncover their faces in front of elder males including father-in-law and brother-in-law. But in NREGA scheme it has been introduced that retina scans will be taken for screening which requires women to remove their veil to mark their attendance. This rule has been implemented to attack our culture," he said.

The Bharat Adivasi Party MP said the new norms introduced in the last five years will weaken the employment scheme.