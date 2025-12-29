Scribe allegedly assaulted by cops: MP CM asks DGP to set up probe under senior officer

Sehore, Dec 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday ordered an inquiry into the alleged assault on a journalist by police personnel in Sehore district.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Yadav has taken cognisance of the incident involving Zee News correspondent Pramod Sharma in Ashta and directed the Director General of Police to ensure a fair inquiry through a senior police officer.

Yadav also wished the journalist, who is hospitalised, a speedy recovery and instructed the Bhopal collector to ensure the best possible treatment through the government, the statement added.

The incident involving the journalist took place a few days ago amid a protest by sloganeering Karni Sena activists, leading to stone pelting.

It is alleged that a dispute arose when a Zee News team reached Ashta to cover the incident, during which police personnel snatched a camera and assaulted the reporter. PTI LAL BNM