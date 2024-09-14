Scribe attacked in Goa, case registered against unidentified persons

Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) A case was registered against unidentified persons for assaulting a local journalist in Goa's Quepem area, a police official said on Saturday.

Amit Naik was returning to his house in Netravali in south Goa from Margao when the incident took place in Rivona village at around 8pm on Friday, the official said.

"As per the complainant, four people attacked him and his driver with hockey sticks. The attackers then fled into a forest patch nearby. His car suffered damage," the Quepem police station official said.

A case of attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, assault, damage to public property and other offences was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts were on to nab the accused, the official said. PTI RPS BNM