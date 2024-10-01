Scribe held for 'defaming' Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon

Kochi, Oct 1 (PTI) A journalist was arrested here on Tuesday on charges of allegedly defaming Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon on social media.

Ernakulam North Police took into custody T P Nandakumar, known as "Crime" Nandakumar, based on a complaint lodged by the actress recently, for interrogation.

He was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Kerala Police Act and IT Act and his arrest was recorded later, police said.

"As per the complaint, the accused uploaded some objectionable videos of the actress on social media, which amounted to defaming her," police said.

Nandakumar was arrested two years ago on the basis of a complaint filed by his woman colleague, alleging that he persuaded her to produce a fake indecent video linked to a woman minister in the state. PTI LGK ROH