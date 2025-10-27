Scribe held in MP's Tikamgarh with illicit liquor worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Tikamgarh, Oct 27 (PTI) A journalist was held on Monday allegedly with illicit liquor worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Tikamgarh is on the border with Uttar Pradesh, where liquor prices are lower than in Madhya Pradesh, he pointed out.

"Acting on a tip-off, a car coming from Nowgaon, close to UP, in neighbouring Chhatarpur district of MP towards Tikamgarh was stopped. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 50 cartons of country-made liquor worth around Rs 2.5 lakh. The car was being driven by one Pushpendra Saxena, who identified himself as a journalist," Palera police station in charge inspector Manoj Soni told PTI.

He showed an identity card of a regional daily and an accreditation card issued by the Madhya Pradesh government, the official added.

"We also recovered a licensed .32-bore pistol from the accused, who claimed to be a senior office-bearer of an organisation called Rashtriya Patrakar Kalyan. A case has been registered under the Excise Act. Further investigation is underway," Soni said. PTI COR LAL BNM