Scribe throws lapel microphone towards Sharad Pawar in Baramati; cops give clean chit

Pune, Apr 19 (PTI) A Bluetooth lapel microphone was flung in the direction of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar while he was addressing a gathering in a rural area of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune on Friday, though a security personnel managed to intercept it.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed a security personnel standing close to the opposition stalwart, who was speaking at the time, giving an angry stare at the man who had flung the lapel microphone.

Speaking on the incident, a police official said, "An object was thrown at Sharad Pawar while he was addressing a gathering. However, we found it was done by a local reporter who wanted to enhance the audibility level of the speech. We spoke to the reporter." There was no security breach or malicious intent, though the reporter ideally should have handed the lapel microphone to someone on the dais instead of throwing it, the official added.

Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Baramati. PTI SPK BNM