Scribe's question on Raj, Uddhav patch-up buzz irks Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde got irked when a mediaperson sought his reaction on the speculation of reconciliation between estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, and asked the reporter to instead talk about government's work.

While Shinde was at his native Dare village in Satara district on Saturday, a reporter from TV Marathi asked for his reaction on the buzz of rapprochement between Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray.

Shinde got irritated and brushed off the reporter's boom.

"Talk about work," said the Shiv Sena leader, who is not known to get irked in public.

The buzz about rapprochement started after Raj Thackeray said in a podcast interview with film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar -- recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday -- that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. The question is does Uddhav want to work with him, he said.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While the MNS chief said uniting in the interests of "Marathi manoos" was not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Uddhav's assertion has been seen as a veiled reference to the MNS chief recently hosting Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.

Without naming his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray said nothing should be done to help the "thieves", an apparent reference to the BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray received a major setback in 2022 when Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and toppled his government. Shinde then formed government with BJP's support.

In the last year's polls to the 288-member state assembly, the Sena (UBT) won only 20 seats out of the 95 it contested as part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Raj, nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, quit the party in January 2006, blaming Uddhav for his decision. He then launched the MNS which initially took a strident anti-North Indian stand.

But after winning 13 seats in the 2009 assembly elections, MNS was pushed to the margins. It drew a blank in the 2024 assembly polls.