Scribes to be allowed inside Maharashtra's Mantralaya only after 2pm

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to allow accredited and non-accredited journalists to enter Mantralaya, the state secretariat, only after 2pm.

A home department circular dated March 24 has asked police to allow journalists inside the complex after 2pm following all mandatory security checks.

Recently, the state government started allowing entry into the building through a face recognition mechanism and logging into 'digi Pravesh' app as part of crowd management efforts. PTI MR BNM