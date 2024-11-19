Scripted video shared online falsely shows man dying during massage in salon

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A video of a man receiving a head massage in a salon was shared on social media, with users claiming that he died due to a massage on the neck by the barber. The footage showed the man suddenly falling unconscious, after which the barber panicked and rushed for help, but the man allegedly died while sitting on a chair.

The PTI Fact Check, in its investigation, found the claim to be false since the video was scripted and not real. This video was initially shared for social awareness but was later shared on social media as a real incident with a false claim.

A Facebook user wrote, "He died while getting a massage. Watch the video till the end." Similarly, another post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "The person died during a massage in a barber shop. It is suspected that he died due to excessive massage.” This post has been viewed more than 5,000 times and the number is increasing continuously.

To determine the truth behind the viral claim, the Desk reverse-searched the video's keyframes and found that the same video was uploaded on a verified YouTube channel named '3RD EYE' on November 9.

During the investigation, the Desk found that the YouTube channel had mentioned a disclaimer stating that it uploaded scripted drama, parody and social awareness videos, adding that the main purpose was to entertain people.

Further, the Desk found another part of the viral video in which, after the massage, the person can be seen smilingly getting down from the chair and pointing towards the camera installed in the salon.

Hence, it is clear from our investigation that the viral video is not real but scripted. read full fact-check report here: https://bit.ly/4ezFNKF