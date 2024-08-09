Scriptwriter held for cheating film producer of Rs 2.65 cr in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a scriptwriter of television soaps for allegedly cheating a film producer of Rs 2.65 crore after violating an agreement with his company, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, a case of cheating was registered, and scriptwriter and director Mahesh Pandey, known for the show "Kasautii Zindagi Kay", was arrested on Wednesday, the official said.

According to the complainant, Jatin Sethi, a film producer, Pandey allegedly violated the terms and conditions of an agreement between their companies.

Pandey's firm was allegedly liable to pay the complainant Rs 2.65 crore.

Sethi claimed that Pandey was delaying payment, citing various reasons, and created a fake email ID to show that he had sent a few emails to the broadcaster for payment, but it was getting delayed, he said.

Pandey was produced before the court, which sent him in judicial custody, the official added. PTI DC ARU