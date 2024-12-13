Scrutinise testimony of interested witness with more caution: SC

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday said the testimony of a person cannot be discarded only because he or she is an "interested witness" but treated with greater caution and circumspection.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan acquitted a man whose conviction and sentence in a murder case of 2015 was upheld by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

"No doubt that merely because a witness is an interested witness, it cannot be a ground to discard the testimony of such a witness. However, the testimony of such a witness has to be scrutinised with greater caution and circumspection," the bench said.

The top court noted the submissions of the counsel appearing for appellant George that his conviction was based solely on the testimony of the deceased's father.

The bench observed the high court found the evidence of the deceased's father "unreliable" as far as the other two co-accused in the case were concerned and did not find it safe to convict them.

"However, strangely, the high court, on the basis of very same evidence... has believed it qua the appellant herein and confirmed his conviction," it said.

The bench said there was no doubt that a conviction could be based on the sole testimony of a witness.

"However, in the present case, on the basis of sole testimony of the same witness, the appellant herein has been convicted and the other two accused, involved in the same incident have been acquitted by giving them the benefit of the doubt," it said.

The bench observed the high court came to its conclusion finding it difficult to believe that the deceased's father could have witnessed the incident in the manner narrated by him and granted benefit of doubt to the two co-accused.

The top court said the appellant's conviction "on the basis of the evidence of the very same witness only on the basis of conjectures and surmises is not permissible".

The court, therefore, held, “The high court has grossly erred in convicting the appellant while giving the benefit of the doubt to accused numbers 2 and 3.” While allowing the appeal, the bench quashed the November 2019 verdict of the high court and acquitted the appellant of all charges.

It directed the appellant to be released, if not required in any other case.

An FIR was stated to have been registered in May, 2015, in Thoothukudi district by the father of the deceased.

It was alleged that in the intervening night of May 15 and 16, 2015, when the informant's son was standing in front of a church and was chatting with his friends, the three accused came and fatally attacked him. PTI ABA AMK