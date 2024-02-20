Scrutiny of Kunbi Maratha draft notification on as 6 lakh objections received: Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The scrutiny of the draft notification issued last month for granting certificates to "extended blood relatives" of Kunbi Marathas is currently underway as 6 lakh objections have been received, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Shinde was speaking in the lower house after tabling a bill granting 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education under a new category.

The Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 was passed by the state legislature unanimously.

"The state government has received nearly 6 lakh objections from the people to the draft notification. The scrutiny is underway. The government will take an appropriate decision post the scrutiny," Shinde said.

The draft notification was published on January 26 and the deadline to submit objections ended on February 16.

Amid protests by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, the state government had come up with the draft notification stating that “sage soyre” or extended blood relatives of a Maratha person with records to show he belongs to the Kunbi community would also be recognised as Kunbi, an agrarian community that falls under the OBC grouping.

Jarange is firm on his demand that the Maratha community be granted reservation under the OBC grouping, as Kunbis are a backward class. PTI ND NSK