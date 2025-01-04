Scrutiny of Laadki Bahin beneficiaries proves scheme was for votes: Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday said the Maharashtra government's decision to scrutinise beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana proves that the scheme was announced for votes in the state assembly elections.

Wadettiwar claimed that when the scheme was announced before the elections last year, the government relaxed the criteria for beneficiaries.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana turned out to be a game-changer for the Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, which registered a landslide win in the state assembly elections last year.

Under the Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August last year, eligible women are provided a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

The Congress leader, in a statement, said, "The Mahayuti wanted votes from women, and now, the government says there will be a scrutiny of beneficiaries. Many beneficiaries would be removed from the list. This is unfair. The minister concerned also said women beneficiaries from other government schemes will not receive the Laadki Bahin allowance. It is clear the scheme was just for votes." Earlier this week, state Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that the government will address complaints regarding bogus beneficiaries and sought information from the Income Tax and Transport Departments for verification.

She had said that the government is not ordering scrutiny but only addressing complaints filed with local government offices.