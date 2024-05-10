SC's interim bail to Kejriwal will boost people's faith in democracy: Delhi Congress

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's decision granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating this will boost the faith of the people in democracy.

"We have been saying that the BJP and its leaders have caged the establishments of democracy. Because of this, the sitting CMs were sent to jail. I appreciate the Supreme Court's order of granting (interim) bail to Arvind Kejriwal. This will boost the faith of people in democracy," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"We are into an alliance and in alliance, both the parties help each other and do their work. All the seven (Lok Sabha seats) are our responsibility. We will try that the joint campaign, which has got strength now, will get stronger by this decision," Yadav said.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.