SCs internal quota report placed before K'taka cabinet; special meeting on Aug 16

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission report aimed at providing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs), was on Thursday placed before the Karnataka cabinet, which decided to discuss and take a decision on it at a special meeting on August 16.

The commission, headed by retired judge of the Karnataka High Court Nagmohan Das, submitted the 1,766-page report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 4.

"Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission has submitted the report after a scientific survey in a short period of time. 92 per cent of the community's population has been covered in the survey. The report was placed before the cabinet and all the ministers have been given a copy of it," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters about the cabinet decisions, he said, "The cabinet has received the report and after studying it, on August 16 (Saturday), a special cabinet meeting will be held to discuss and take a decision." Asked about the classifications and reservations to various SC communities in the survey, the minister said the report has just been given to the ministers and he has not gone through it.

"Though I have seen reports in the media, I have not compared it with the survey report," he said.

The internal reservation is aimed at slicing up the 17 per cent reservation matrix given to 101 Scheduled Castes.

According to reports, of the 17 per cent reservation that SCs have in the state -- SC (Left)/Madiga community will get 6 per cent, SC (Right)/Holeya- 5 per cent, 'touchable' communities- 4 per cent, 'most backward' communities- 1 per cent, and Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra communities- 1 per cent.

The government, in November last year, had appointed the commission to recommend internal reservation among SCs by gathering empirical data, after the Supreme Court last year allowed the states to provide internal reservation, and the State Cabinet agreed to implement internal reservation.

In a landmark verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on August 1 last year, it held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

A section of SCs, like 'SC Left', have been demanding internal reservation, alleging that only a few influential sub-castes were taking away a majority of the benefits, while many communities were still marginalised. PTI KSU KH