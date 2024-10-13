SC's Justice Surya Kant inaugurates judicial complex in Himachal's Amb

Una (HP), Oct 13 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Sunday inaugurated a multi-storey judicial complex at Amb in Una district built at a cost of Rs 17.16 crore.

The state-of-the-art complex has six court rooms, two bar rooms and a library, along with special arrangements for the convenience of the citizens visiting the judicial premises, officials said.

Incidentally, Surya Kant laid the foundation for the judicial complex in 2019 when he was the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Surya Kant emphasised maximum usage of digital technology in the functioning of all the courts.

Geographical boundaries are no longer a barrier in conducting legal proceedings because of virtual hearing in the Supreme Court which has made access to justice easy for all, he said.

Due to this, lawyers of various district and sub-divisional courts in the country are also getting to see how the Supreme Court functions, Justice Surya Kant added.

Describing the new judicial complex as a revolutionary step towards the development of the judicial system in Himachal Pradesh, Justice Surya Kant emphasisd the need to construct more such complexes, as he stressed on adopting a humane approach towards every person coming to the courts.

He also praised the work culture of the judicial community of Himachal Pradesh and described it as one of the most dedicated in the country.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan from the Himachal Pradesh High Court and its Una division administrative judge Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua were also present on the occasion.