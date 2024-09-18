SC's no to plea for curbing noise pollution, stopping use of laser beams at public events

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea for curbing noise pollution and unregulated use of laser beams during festivals in Maharashtra.

While rejecting the petition, the top court noted festivals like ‘Ganapati puja’ are over in the state and, moreover, the Bombay High Court has already permitted filing of representations to the officials concerned in cases of violation of the judgement on the issue.

On Tuesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a plea filed by ‘Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat’ seeking directions to regulate use of laser beams and loudspeakers at public functions including religious festivals.

The high court, on April 20, disposed of a PIL seeking directions to curb unregulated use of laser beams and loudspeakers at public events and said those aggrieved can approach the authorities concerned.

"You move a representation”, the bench said, adding that if the petitioner is dissatisfied, it may come back to the apex court. PTI SJK SJK SK SK