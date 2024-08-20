SC's observations on doctor's rape-murder raise questions on Mamata govt's mindset, morality: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday said the Supreme Court’s observations in the rape and murder case of a medic in Kolkata have raised serious questions on the “mindset and morality” of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

The party asserted the Centre will leave "no stone unturned" to ensure justice to the victim.

Latching on to the developments in the case, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also targeted the Congress and its allies, saying if the Constitution is under threat today, it is in West Bengal and the states ruled by the opposition INDIA bloc constituents.

He also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of taking action against those seeking justice for the victim and asked people to imagine what would have been the scenario in the country if any of the constituents of the INDIA bloc had been in power at the Centre.

With Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who is also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, appearing on behalf of the West Bengal government in the Supreme Court, it becomes clear that all the INDIA bloc partners stand together to protect each others’ crime, Trivedi charged.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over delay in filing FIR in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, terming the incident “horrific”.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the top court said this incident raises systemic issue regarding safety of doctor across India.

“The questions that the Supreme Court has asked in connection with the case are serious questions on the mindset and morality of those running the government,” the BJP spokesperson said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

“We all know how efforts were made to suppress the incident… It has become clear that the TMC government is shamelessly engaged in protecting the criminals. In this episode, the role of INDI alliance has also become clear,” he added.

Trivedi alleged the INDIA bloc partners are standing together to protect each other’s crime with Sibal, former Congress leader elected to Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate with support of the Samajwadi Party, appearing in the Supreme Court on behalf of the West Bengal government in the matter.

“There is no if and but left now. They are all standing together to support each other’s crimes. They are the same people who stood in support of every separatist and terrorist in the court. They have once again stood in support of a notorious criminal in the court today,” he said. “It is now clear that the Constitution is under threat in the states ruled by INDI alliance partners. Not just the Constitution is under threat, but life and dignity as well,” he added.

Trivedi said the law will take its course in the Kolkata medic's rape and murder case as per the direction of the court now, “but we want to assure that the Central government will leave no leave stone unturned in ensuring justice to the victim and her family members”. PTI PK PK MNK MNK