SC's Section 6A verdict historic, action will be taken against illegal immigration into Assam: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday hailed as "historic" the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, and asserted action will be taken against "large-scale" illegal immigration into Assam.

Advertisment

In a majority verdict delivered on Thursday, a five-judge Constitution bench upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to immigrants who came to Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971.

"Today, the Supreme Court has delivered a very historic verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 6 A of the Citizenship Act. We welcome this judgement," Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

He said the core of this provision is that those who entered Assam till 1966 will be treated as citizens of Assam and those in between 1966 and 1971 shall be subject to compliance of the rules required. "And, all those who have come thereafter, surely they will be treated like illegal immigrants," he added.

Advertisment

The BJP leader said the top court's verdict is a vindication of the "simmering grievances" that people of Assam feel about large-scale illegal immigration.

He said the top court's verdict will help take effective action against illegal immigration in Assam "And surely action shall be taken." Prasad also attacked the Congress and said those who indulge in vote bank politics will also have to comply.

He said Section 6 A had been added in the Indian Citizenship Act in the wake of Assam Accord following students’ agitation during the Congress government under prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Advertisment

"All the 'Congress-walas' (those from Congress) have forgotten this. But today when this provision has been upheld (by the Supreme Court), we appreciate it," Prasad added. PTI PK PK TIR TIR