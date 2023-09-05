Scuffle breaks out among Congress supporters in Karnal

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) A scuffle broke out among Congress supporters in Karnal on Tuesday when some of them raised slogans outside the venue where AICC and other party coordinators were having consultations with the district-level leaders.

The All India Congress Committee coordinators and state unit coordinators have been holding talks for the past few days across Haryana with party workers for feedback on the restructuring of the state Congress.

In Yamunanagar too, party workers from rival factions raised slogans against each other outside the venue where a party meeting was underway.

Congress leader Om Prakash Saluja said he sustained bruises during the scuffle in Karnal.

For the last few years, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has been functioning without a complete organisational structure at the block and district level in place.

The week-long exercise, underway across districts, will continue till September 10 after which the stakeholders will submit a report to Haryana party affairs in-charge Deepak Babaria and state unit chief Udai Bhan.

During the week, bickering in the Haryana Congress has come to the fore in Hisar, Jind, and Kurukshetra with party workers owing allegiance to leaders belonging to different camps openly raising slogans against rival camps.

Some workers bemoaned the fact they were not invited to these meetings.

Saluja in Karnal told reporters that when he reached the meeting venue, some workers who had assembled outside claimed they were not told about the meeting.

He alleged that as he was speaking to the media, a party leader from the rival camp engaged him in a talk, and suddenly a scuffle broke out between two sets of supporters.

"Those who are giving sweat and blood for the party are being ignored," a Congress supporter said in Karnal.

"We will not accept the supremacy of father-son pair," he said, apparently against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Deepender Singh Hooda, who hold considerable sway in the state Congress.

The organisational restructuring of the state unit of the Congress will be completed in the next five to six months, Deepak Babaria, the AICC Haryana in-charge, had said last month.

When contacted on Tuesday, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said the state unit will act against those who cause any disruption in meetings or indulge in acts of indiscipline.

"Our observers/coordinators from AICC and state are present in the meetings. Anyone who has indulged in indiscipline, action will be taken. These observers will tell in their report who were the people who indulged in indiscipline and what is their position in the party. Video footage is being gathered and they will also go through the photos," Bhan said.

Bhan said there is a criteria for who all are to be invited.

"However, there is no restriction on anyone wanting to meet the observers and they can do so by seeking time from them and can put across any point," Bhan said.

Last week, the Congress deputed 11 AICC coordinators and 22 PCC coordinators to meet the party workers and leaders in the districts and get their feedback.

BJP leader Ranbir Gangwa in Hisar on Tuesday said infighting and factionalism is nothing new in Congress.

"Congress is a divided house," Gangwa said. PTI SUN VN VN