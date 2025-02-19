Scuffle breaks out between Bittu's security staff, Chandigarh cops

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Heated arguments and a scuffle broke out on Wednesday between Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's security personnel and some Chandigarh policemen upon his return from near the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Bittu, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways, reached close to the residence of Mann here to meet him in connection with the cases registered against two of his supporters but he was not allowed to meet.

He was referring to the registration of FIRs against his close aide Rajiv Raja in an extortion case and his Patiala-based supporter Rajiv Attri under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Heated arguments broke out between Bittu's security officials and the Chandigarh policemen, with the former accusing cops of blocking their vehicle's way.

It was alleged that a Chandigarh policeman attempted to pull out one of Bittu's security staff from the vehicle he was driving.

The security staff driving the vehicle shot back at the Chandigarh cop and said, "If anything untoward happens to the VIP, you will be responsible. The Centre has given him the security and we have been sent by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs)." Later, some Chandigarh police officials were seen telling Bittu that he was in public, his security was their responsibility and they were there only to ensure all security protocols were followed.

The Union minister also accused the Chandigarh cops of hurling abuses at his security personnel.

Later, Bittu and a senior Chandigarh police official tried to mediate between the two agitated groups. When reporters asked about the security breach near the chief minister's residence, Bittu said, "Can a minister breach the security?" Earlier, Bittu slammed Mann for registration of FIRs against his supporters and accused him of evading to meet him.

Addressing the media near Mann's residence, Bittu said he came to meet the chief minister to seek an inquiry into the FIRs registered against his party's supporters.

"The CM used to say my doors are open for everyone. Then why are the doors shut today? "He is scared of a minister. He is evading me," Bittu said while lashing out at the chief minister.

The Union minister said he has been seeking time to meet Mann.

"When I came here today, the chief minister ran away," he said, alleging that "false" FIRs have been registered against his supporters.

"I came here today in front of the CM's house. He is inside the house and he should call me and speak to me," Bittu said.

Asked whether he sought time to meet the chief minister, the minister said he had been seeking time to meet him for the past several days.

"If a person is weak, how can he speak? If a person is true then he should talk to me. Have you seen any CM hiding?" he asked.