Scuffle breaks out between two groups at park in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, 1 detained

Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between some youths playing cricket and others holding an RSS 'shakha' meeting at a park in Rajasthan's Bhilwara as police personnel were to control the situation, officials said on Monday.

A person was detained after a large group gathered at the spot demanding action against culprits, they said.

Additional police force from different police stations were deployed to pacify the protestors, they added.

"One person has been detained on the FIR registered by a member of the Hindu community. No untoward incident happened. Force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation," Additional SP Vimal Singh Nehra said.

The incident happened in Bhimganj police station area where RSS volunteers were holding a 'shakha' at a park. At the same time, some youths from the muslim community were playing cricket at the park. An argument broke out between the two groups when a ball hit one of the volunteers leading to a scuffle, police said.

Police said that the situation is under control.