Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between two groups of inmates inside the Central Jail here on Tuesday, police said.

Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Imtiyaz Hussain, said a minor scuffle broke out this evening among the detainees at the prison located in Rainawari area of the city.

He further said the situation was brought under control. PTI SSB MIJ KVK KVK