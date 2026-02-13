Scuffle breaks out between two student groups at Delhi University protest

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A scuffle between two student groups at the Arts Faculty of Delhi University on Friday led to allegations of assault and counter-claims of violence by student activists, with both sides accusing each other of intimidation and hooliganism.

In a statement, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that a woman journalist associated with a YouTube channel was attacked at around 2 pm while covering a protest at the Arts Faculty campus.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma alleged that left-wing student groups manhandled the journalist after she questioned protesting students. He claimed that several of those involved were not Delhi University (DU) students and demanded strict action by the police and the university administration.

On the other hand, the All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that its members were attacked by right-wing students during a protest demanding implementation of the new UGC regulations.

In a statement, AISA claimed that its DU secretary Anjali was physically assaulted while trying to shield a journalist from being heckled. The group further alleged that despite the presence of security personnel, the attackers were allowed to act freely. AISA also claimed that later, when students went to a police station to file a complaint, a large mob gathered outside, issuing threats, while police allegedly failed to intervene.

Police, however, said the matter was being looked into. A senior police officer said, "A scuffle broke out between two groups of girls in the afternoon. A girl approached the police station claiming that another girl from AISA assaulted her," a senior police officer said.

"We have conducted her MLC, and a complaint has been received. Legal action will be taken as per enquiry," the officer said.