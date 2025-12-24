Scuffles break out between police, BJP supporters in Howrah over killing of Hindu Bangladeshi youth

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Fresh unrest was reported in the city on Wednesday as scuffles broke out between police and BJP supporters during a protest over the killing of a Hindu Bangladeshi youth.

Trouble started after police stopped a procession by the saffron party before it could reach Howrah bridge, triggering heated arguments between protesters and security personnel.

"We will not let anyone hamper normal life and cause trouble to commuters in the name of protest. We will act in accordance with the law to thwart any attempts to create trouble," a senior officer of Howrah Police told PTI.

As police prevented the march from proceeding, protesters squatted on the road and attempted to break through barricades, leading to scuffles.

BJP leaders and workers marched towards Howrah Bridge on Wednesday morning, but were stopped by police before they could access the bridge.

The area was barricaded, and as protesters raised slogans while sitting on the road, police moved in to disperse them. Police alleged that the demonstrators turned aggressive, forcing security personnel to take action to disperse the protest.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

Hundreds of people attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here on Tuesday in protest over the attack on minorities in the neighbouring country, but were stopped by the police midway, leading to a clash that left several injured.

The rally started from Sealdah and was proceeding towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission's office in Park Circus, but was stopped by police in Beckbagan area. As they tried to breach the barricade, police baton-charged the rallyists. PTI SCH MNB