SDC Foundation collaborates with Airbus to set up 300 plastic banks in Dehradun by 2025

Dehradun, Dec 6 (PTI) Dehradun-based environmental action and advocacy group SDC Foundation and aerospace major Airbus will jointly set up 300 plastic banks in the city by March 2025 to help in the recycling and conversion of plastic waste into fuel.

"The target is to open 70-80 plastic banks in the city over the next six months and 300 by March 2025," SDC Foundation head Anoop Nautiyal said on Wednesday.

Announcing the collaborative venture between the two organisations, Nautiyal said these plastic banks will be set up at schools, colleges, hostels, showrooms, government offices, hospitals, religious places, hotels and apartment blocks.

SDC Foundation will collect, segregate and process plastic waste primarily for conversion of plastic waste into fuel.

The plastic waste collected from such banks will be brought to a storage and segregation centre where it will be segregated and then handed over to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Petroleum for its plastic-to-fuel project, Nautiyal said.

The segregated plastic waste will also be supplied to other authorised recyclers of plastic waste, he said.

Expressing happiness over partnering with Airbus on a project like this, he said, "Apart from inculcating the practice of segregation, the collected plastic waste will be recycled in a scientific manner. While on the one hand this will promote circularity, it will also reduce littering and waste burden on open spaces and waste collection centres in the city." PTI ALM SMN