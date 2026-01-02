SDF launches online campaign to highlight 'dilapidated road conditions' in Sikkim

Gangtok, Jan 2 (PTI) The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Friday launched a month-long online campaign, seeking to highlight the alleged dilapidated road conditions in the Himalayan state.
The party said that the campaign, named 'SKM Road Report', will release constituency-wise videos exposing the true condition of roads across Sikkim.
SDF vice-president Suman Chamling said this campaign is being launched in the backdrop of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government's promise of BIPASA -- Bijli, Pani, Sadak (electricity, water, roads) -- which was projected as a cornerstone of its agenda.
However, he alleged that nearly two years into the SKM government, the condition of roads across the state stands in stark contradiction to these claims.
"From rural interiors to urban centres, roads are riddled with neglect, posing serious risks to public safety and causing daily hardship to commuters, students, patients, and traders," Chamling alleged.
He said that through the 'SKM Road Report', the SDF aims to hold the present government accountable by placing the realities of the people on a public platform.
Throughout January, the party will systematically release visual evidence from every constituency, revealing the widening gap between the SKM government's promises and its performance, he said.
"The SDF asserts that infrastructure development cannot remain confined to slogans and publicity campaigns. Roads are a basic necessity and a reflection of governance priorities. The party reiterates its commitment to raising public issues responsibly, demanding accountability from those in power, and standing firmly with the people of Sikkim," Chamling said. PTI COR NN