SDF supremo Chamling calls for unity of party cadre

Gangtok, Feb 7 (PTI) Former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling on Saturday urged party cadres for unity amid large-scale desertion by senior leaders recently.

"The difficult times demand an expression of unity by party cadres," he said at Namchi while addressing SDF workers after a coordination committee meeting.

The five-term former chief minister slammed the defectors as opportunists who succumbed to various allurements when the parent party was facing a bad run in recent years after successive defeats in the state assembly polls since 2019.

The 75-year-old SDF supremo exuded confidence that the party will survive difficult times and continue to serve the people in all possible ways.

Dozens of senior leaders, including the two-term Rajya Sabha MP Hishey Lachungpa and many former ministers, have resigned from the party and joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led by the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. PTI KDK RG