Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mandi Om Kant Thakur was injured in an attack allegedly by the mining mafia on Monday during his visit to the Brindabani area for an inspection, the official said.

According to them, when the SDM noticed some people engaged in illegal mining, a man attacked him and his tooth was broken.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took Thakur to Zonal Hospital for treatment, officials added. PTI BPL NSD NSD