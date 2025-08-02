Ramnagar SDM, son killed in landslide, 3 injured in J-K's Reasi

Jammu: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate and his son were killed, while his wife and two others were wounded, when a boulder hit the vehicle they were travelling in in Reasi district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday night in the Salukh Ikhter Nallah area when Rajinder Singh Rana was on his way to his native village, Pattian, from Dharmari, with his family.

A large boulder, part of a landslide, struck their vehicle, killing Rana, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer, and his son on the spot.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and after primary treatment, the critically injured were referred to the district hospital in Reasi, an official said.

Rana, a 2011 batch officer, was posted as the Ramnagar SDM.

Earlier in the week, two army men were killed after a boulder fell on an army vehicle in eastern Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered his condolences to the SDM's family.

"Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, in which we have lost an outstanding officer, Rajinder Singh, SDM Ramnagar, and his son," he said on X. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also expressed grief at the incident.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her shock at the deaths and conveyed her solidarity to the survivors.