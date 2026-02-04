SDPI demands resignation of PM, Defence Minister over alleged security lapses in Ladakh

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) The SDPI on Wednesday demanded the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, citing "serious national security failures" and the alleged suppression of facts regarding border tensions with China.

The demand follows recent reports concerning the unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny'. The book reportedly provides a first-hand account of the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff and subsequent military manoeuvres in Eastern Ladakh, which marked the most serious escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

In a statement, SDPI National Vice President Tehlan Baqavi alleged that the government has compromised India's territorial integrity.

"The withholding of Gen Naravane’s book without an official ban or public explanation, even after verified portions were leaked to the media, raises serious concerns about government censorship and political interference," Baqavi said.

He also demanded the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, over the issue.

The memoir, which covers Gen Naravane’s tenure from 2019 to 2022, is currently under review by the Ministry of Defence. Leaked excerpts suggest that during the heights of the 2020 standoff, military commanders sought urgent political direction as Chinese tanks and troops moved close to Indian positions. The SDPI alleges that the government’s delay in providing "decisive military response" and the subsequent creation of 'buffer zones' contradicts the official narrative that no land was ceded.

"These are direct testimonies from a former Army Chief who was on the ground during the crisis. It exposes a major failure in protecting the country's sovereignty," the statement read.

Baqavi also criticised the government for allegedly blocking a parliamentary discussion on these revelations on February 2. He claimed that by citing procedural rules to avoid debate, the administration has proven it "fears accountability".

The SDPI leader termed the handling of the border situation as "unforgivable" and urged the immediate release of the memoir. He further demanded a full-fledged parliamentary discussion to address the discrepancies between the former General’s account and the government’s public statements.

"Those who compromised the nation's integrity have no moral right to rule," Baqavi added. PTI JR JR ADB