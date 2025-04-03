SDPI members booked in Mumbra for unauthorised protest against Waqf Bill

Thane: Several members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were booked for holding an unauthorised protest in Mumbra in Thane district against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, a police official said on Thursday.

The protest took place on Wednesday, he added.

"We have booked 20 persons but no one has been arrested as yet. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant and other offences," he said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday after over 12 hours of debate. It is being debated in the Rajya Sabha at present.