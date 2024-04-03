SDPI row: BJP accuses Congress of contesting LS polls with 'support of terrorists'

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections with the “support of terrorists” after Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), offered its support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan of the Congress had on Monday told mediapersons that the UDF has not reached any understanding with the SDPI after the outfit extended its support to the alliance in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Targeting the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla alleged that Rahul Gandhi who speaks of "opening 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love) is repeatedly sending ‘mohabbat ke paigam' (message of love)’ to terrorism and separatism".

“On the one hand Congress leader Rahul Gandhi threatens to set the country on fire from Ramlila ground and then he takes electoral support of the SDPI, which supports PFI (Popular Front of India) and terror activities, while visiting Wayanad,” Shukla alleged at a press conference.

Accusing the Congress of contesting elections “with support of terrorists”, the BJP spokesperson asked, “Why do they need to take support of an organisation like SDPI which supports terrorists.” The BJP’s Kerala unit on Tuesday urged Gandhi to explain his stand over the support offered to the UDF by the SDPI, while Home Minister Amit Shah also hit out at the Congress, saying how can people be safe under the Congress if it has taken the support of the SDPI.

“On the one hand there are explosions in Bengaluru and on the other hand I got information that SDPI has supported the Congress. If it is true, then can the people of Karnataka be safe under the Congress?” Shah said during his election campaign in Ramanagara district, which is part of Bengaluru Rural constituency in Karnataka.

The PFI was banned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Centre in September 2022 over its alleged links with terror activities.

The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala. It had its headquarters in Delhi. PTI PK RT RT