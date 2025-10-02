SDRF norms can't be changed for a state, it has to be 'collective decision': Punjab Guv

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Amid the AAP government in Punjab demanding revision in the disaster relief norms from the Centre, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday said any revision in the norms can be done on the basis of "a collective decision", not at the instance of a state.

He also reiterated the Centre's stand that the Punjab government has Rs 12,000 crore as State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for providing relief to the flood-hit people.

Replying to a question on the AAP government's demand for revision in the SDRF norms, Kataria said, "I think the (SDRF) package is finalised for the entire country and not for any particular state. And if any changes or increase have to be made in it, it has to be done on the basis of collective decision, not because of saying by someone (one state) for it." The states get their share of SDRF from the Centre annually, even when there is no calamity, he said.

The Centre contributes 75 per cent and the state government contributes 25 per cent to the SDRF, Kataria said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

In years when there is no disaster, the fund keeps on accumulating and can be utilized at the time of a calamity, he said.

To another question, Kataria said, "Around Rs 12,000 crore for disaster relief is available with you (Punjab) and you could have utilized it." He said that the Prime Minister and the Union Agriculture minister had visited the flood-hit areas in Punjab.

Kataria said that he had demanded more additional financial support for giving relief to the affected people.

The Punjab government had demanded revision in the norms for the SDRF for adequate compensation to the flood-affected people.

Reacting to Kataria's statement, AAP leader Baltej Pannu said the Punjab Governor is saying that SDRF norms cannot be changed for a state. His statement meant that the Centre does not want to stand by Punjab.

"It is also not a norm that the PM meets a governor regularly but does not give time to the CM," he said while taking a dig at Kataria.

Punjab saw extensive damage because of the recent floods, he noted.

Punjab AAP spokesperson Neel Garg stressed on the change in SDRF norms and urged the Centre to accept the Punjab government demand.

He pointed out that SDRF rules were framed in 2010, but since then inflation has tripled. "Therefore, in today's times, the Rs 6,800 per acre compensation is unacceptable, especially when at that time even the diesel rate was only Rs 38 per litre." Garg expressed regret that even after one-and-a-half months of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann writing a letter to the Prime Minister for revision in norms, there has been no reply.

During his recent visit to Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-hit Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

Later, a political slugfest erupted over the SDRF. CM Mann claimed that the state received Rs 5,012 crore under the SDRF since it was set up in 2010-11 and out of which Rs 3,820 crore had been spent.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday accused the Centre of misleading by claiming that Punjab already has Rs 12,590 crore available under SDRF.

He had said even if the Punjab government were to fully utilise these funds according to the Centre's rigid norms, not even Rs 1,200 crore can be released.

Arora said CM Mann wrote to the Centre on August 31, demanding fair revisions in SDRF norms, like increasing death compensation from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, disability compensation to Rs 1.5 lakh, and house damage compensation from a meagre Rs 6,500 to at least Rs 50,000.

However, the Punjab BJP had accused the AAP government of misleading about the Rs 12,000 crore of funds, while citing a Comptroller and Auditor General of India report as per which, Punjab had Rs 9,041.74 crore as SDRF funds till March 31, 2023.

With the funds received for the years 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, the total amount reached Rs 12,000 crore, the BJP had claimed. PTI CHS VSD NB NB