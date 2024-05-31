SDRF recovers bodies of 3 landslide victims in Meghalaya, toll 4

Shillong, May 31 (PTI) State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) personnel on Friday recovered the bodies of three persons at Nongpriang village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, bringing the death toll to four in the rain-triggered landslide, officials said.

"All four bodies have been recovered," Sohra civil subdivision officer Saloni Verma said.

On May 30, a landslide at the village had washed away all four family members along with their RCC house. The victims include Phisar Nongrum (75 years), Kynmaw Syngai (70 years), Benti Riahtam (60 years), and Lumlang Riahtam (16 years).

Since Thursday evening, the SDRF team, along with residents of Nongpriang village, has been tirelessly conducting search and rescue operations and initially recovered the body of Phisar Nongrum.

On Friday afternoon, the body of Lumlang Riahtam was recovered, and after continuous search efforts, the team finally found the bodies of Kynmaw Syngai and Benti Riahtam, a police officer told PTI.

East Khasi Hills DC SC Sadhu had earlier announced that an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh would be given to each of the victims' next of kin.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said he, along with representatives of Sohra, would visit the victims' families to pay respects and hand over the compensation cheques. PTI JOP MNB