SDRF row: Punjab BJP asks CM Mann to apologise to people for 'misleading' them

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday cited a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report claiming that SDRF funds were "lying unused" and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of "misleading" people over the issue.

Jakhar demanded that the chief minister apologise to the people of Punjab and also ensure proper utilisation of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

Countering the BJP’s charge, Mann asked the opposition party to not "play politics" in this hour of crisis. Of the Rs 5,012 crore received under the SDRF since it was set up, Rs 3,820 crore has been spent, he said.

Punjab has been hit by its worst floods in decades that left behind a trail of destruction.

Sharing the CAG report on X, Jakhar said, "According to this CAG report, it is clearly stated that as of March 31, 2023, Punjab had Rs 9,041.74 crore in SDRF funds, and the state government violated central government rules by not investing these funds appropriately." "Funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are lying unused with the Bhagwant Mann government," he charged.

The Punjab BJP chief claimed that funds for the years 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 have also been received by the state, bringing the total amount to Rs 12,000 crore.

"Mann Sahib, your Chief Secretary, in your presence, subtly acknowledged this during a press conference yesterday (Friday), and your ministers have also admitted it.

"It would be better if you apologised to the people of Punjab for misleading them and ensured the proper utilisation of these funds to provide relief to the public," Jakhar said.

A political slugfest has erupted in Punjab over the SDRF funds, with the AAP government claiming that it has received Rs 1,582 crore from the Centre since April 2022, of which Rs 649 crore has already been spent.

However, the opposition parties, including the BJP, have questioned the Mann government over the Rs 12,000 crore under the SDRF, claiming that this amount is already available in the state's kitty and demanding its details.

Asked during a press briefing on Friday about the Rs 12,000 crore, Mann said the opposition parties were talking about the amount received during previous governments.

Responding to a question about Jakhar's allegations at a press conference on Saturday, the chief minister said that since the SDRF was set up in 2010-11, Punjab has received Rs 5,012 crore and Rs 3,820 crore has been spent.

Asking the BJP leaders to not "play politics", Mann said the picture is crystal clear but the party is "exaggerating" the issue just to "mislead" people in this hour of crisis.

"Instead of raising such issues, all of us should join hands to help the people of Punjab," he said.

All the Punjabis need to come together and rebuild Punjab, which has been devastated by the fury of floods, he added.

In addition to the funds available with Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-hit state. PTI CHS DIV DIV