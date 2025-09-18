SDRF to be strengthened to mitigate impact of disasters: Himachal CS

Shimla, Sep 18 (PTI) There is a need to strengthen the State Disaster Response Force in view of the frequent natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, and a dedicated training module and schedule will be developed for this, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Thursday.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here, he emphasised on enhancing the operational skills of the SDRF, the use of advanced technology, and adoption of sustainable clean-up methods, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by officials from the national and state disaster management authorities, national and state disaster response forces, Indian meteorological department, national highway authority of India, geological survey of India, public works and forest departments.

Highlighting the challenges posed by disasters in mountainous and high-altitude regions of the state, Saxena said comprehensive hands-on training will be imparted on operating drones for aerial inspection, locating survivors in inaccessible areas, assessing damage, and dropping essential supplies like medicines and food packets in precise locations.

This initiative aims to equip the teams with the specialised skills required for search and rescue operations in hard terrains and extreme weather conditions, he said.

Saxena said that to make disaster response faster and more data-driven, the state needs to develop and implement model guidelines for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AI will revolutionise disaster management with predictive analysis, rapid damage assessment, optimisation of resource allocation and early warning systems, he said.

It will help forecast weather with greater accuracy by analysing vast data sets of historical weather patterns; automatically analyse data immediately after a disaster and identify the worst-affected areas so that resource deployment can be prioritised; suggest optimal distribution of manpower, relief materials and equipment based on real-time needs on the ground, and enhance the precision of public alert systems, ensuring timely and targeted evacuations, the statement said.

The chief secretary further said the guidelines will ensure that AI is used ethically, transparently and effectively, serve as a powerful tool to support human decision-makers and save critical time during emergencies.

He said that a major challenge in post-flood recovery is the management of massive quantities of muck, silt and debris cleared from homes and buildings. To address this problem in an environment-friendly manner, a standardised protocol for muck disposal will be developed.

This protocol will focus on identifying and designating the disposal sites, soil conservation through bio-engineering, reuse and recycling of debris for protective structures.

Saxena directed the officials to expedite the setting up of the NDRF headquarters in Mandi and the establishment of Regional Response Centres at Nalagarh in Solan district and Rampur in Shimla district.