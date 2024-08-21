Sea cucumbers worth Rs 1.80 cr seized off TN coast

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) More than 450 kgs of sea cucumbers worth Rs 1.80 crore was seized by the Indian Coast Guard during a raid in Rameswaram on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the Coast Guard personnel intercepted a boat which was near the coasts of Mandapam, Rameswaram on Wednesday.

On seeing the officials, the occupants of the boat ran away after reaching the shore. Examinations of the boat led to the retrieval of 450 kgs of sea cucumbers worth Rs 1.80 crore, an official release said.

Sea Cucumbers are endangered species and are banned. They are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The boat used for the crime has been retrieved and this is the fifth incident in 2024 off Tamil Nadu coast, the release added.