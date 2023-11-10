Sea link accident: Innova driver was speeding as he got scared after hitting Mercedes car, say police

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Three persons, including two women, were killed and six others injured after a speeding Toyota Innova hit multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here, a police official said on Friday. The deceased were travelling in the Innova, he said.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, the official said.

Seven people, including the driver, were in the Innova. They had come from Surat in Gujarat on a two-day visit to Mumbai and were going back when they met with the accident, the official said.

Krishnakant Upadhyay, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) - Zone 9, said the accident took place around 10.15 pm on Thursday night. The Innova first hit a Mercedes Benz car about 100 metres before the toll booth, which is at the Bandra end of the sea link, on the north-bound lane, he said.

“Fearing that he might be beaten up, the driver of the Innova tried to escape from the spot and sped away. He lost control of the vehicle near the toll booth and rammed it into many cars, leaving nine people injured. Later, three occupants of the Innova were declared dead,” the DCP said.

Six of the injured persons, including the Innova driver, are being treated. Two of them are in serious condition, he said. Those injured were seated in the Innova and other cars, he said.

Barring the Innova, five more vehicles were involved in the accident on the sea link, he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the driver of the Innova car and further investigations are underway, he added. PTI ZA NR