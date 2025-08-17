Sea of devotees flocks to Mathura to celebrate Janmashtami

Mathura/Varanasi (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees from across the world gathered in Mathura on Saturday to celebrate Janmasthami, with pilgrims queuing up since early morning to catch a glimpse of the deity in the birth place of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami was celebrated with great pomp throughout the Braj region, but the main ceremony was held at the Radha Krishna temple within the Bhagwat Bhavan complex here.

Officials said the enthusiasm was palpable as devotees sought to catch a glimpse of 'thakur' (god), with queues forming as early as late Friday night at the northern gate of the temple.

The eagerness of the crowd persisted late into the night, as the celebrations headed for a climax.

The city and the municipal administrations transformed Mathura for the occasion, as roads and crossings were specially decorated, with scenes from 'Krishna Leela' set up as selfie points.

Various cultural events hosted folk artistes from different parts of India, showcasing Awadhi, Bundelkhandi, Rajasthani and Haryanvi traditions through their art.

Food, water and 'sherbet' were distributed free of cost to the pilgrims at multiple locations.

To ensure the safety of the devotees, the city and the temple premises were divided into four zones and 18 sectors, with heavy police deployment at every point, the officials said.

Janmashtami was was also celebrated with special rituals in Varanasi.

According to the officials of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, clothes and gifts were sent from here to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura for the occasion.

The ISKCON temple in Vrindavan is celebrating the festival over two days. PTI COR CDN ARI