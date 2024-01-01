Sea of humanity pays tribute at Koregaon Bhima war memorial

Pune, Jan 1 (PTI) People queued up in large numbers on Monday to pay tributes at the 'Jay Stambh' (victory pillar) near here in Pune district of Maharashtra on the 206th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

Advertisment

According to the police and the district administration, the commemoration event was held peacefully and no untoward incident was reported.

Approximately 10 lakh people have visited the Victory Pillar since December 31, according to sources in the police department.

Pune Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the areas near Jay Stambh since December 31.

Advertisment

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Vanchit Bahujan Agadi president Prakash Ambedkar, Shirur MP Amol Kolhe and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were among the leaders who paid tributes.

Every year, lakhs of people visit the war memorial to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

As per the Dalit narrative, around 500 soldiers from the dalit Mahar caste, who were part of the British Army, defeated forces of Peshwas (who were Brahmins), in the 1818 battle.

"The entire commemoration event peacefully took place and was well executed as per our plans. Several coordination meetings were conveyed among various departments and social outfits to ensure that the programme is peaceful," said Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumar.

On the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2018, violent clashes broke out in and around the village in which one person was killed and several others injured. PTI SPK GK NSK