Sea phase of multinational naval exercise MILAN-2024 culminates in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Feb 27 (PTI) The sea phase of the multinational naval exercise MILAN-2024, which witnessed the participation of 35 units of vessels, submarines and aircraft, concluded in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Thirteen vessels and one aircraft from friendly foreign countries were part of the sea phase exercises, along with the Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers.

"All units undertook a series of complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare, including exercises against asymmetric threats," the Navy's Eastern Naval Command said in a release.

Surface firings, complex anti-air shoots, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises with Indian Navy submarines, air defence exercises against fighters, extensive operations of ship-borne helicopters, seamanship evolutions and others were part of the exercises.

The exercise culminated with a closing ceremony where all the 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam.

The four-day naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh also dealt with asymmetrical threats as part of evolving maritime security operations. PTI STH SZM