Sea turtle rescued from fishing net at Vizhinjam port

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI) The mooring team at Vizhinjam International Seaport on Thursday rescued a sea turtle trapped in an abandoned fishing net near the berth area, officials said.

Sharing pictures and videos of the rescue, the port authorities, in a statement, described it as a “proud moment of care and responsibility” at Adani Vizhinjam Port.

“Our mooring team successfully rescued a sea turtle that had become entangled in an abandoned fishing net near the berth area. The crew carefully removed the net and ensured the turtle was freed without injury before safely releasing it back into the sea,” it added.

The authorities added that even small actions can make a significant difference in protecting marine life and keeping the waters safe. PTI HMP SSK