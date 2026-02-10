Seafarers’ association seeks probe into missing Odia sailor

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (PTI) The Seafarers’ Association of Odisha (SAO) on Tuesday demanded a proper investigation into the alleged disappearance of Odia merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra from a container vessel near Mauritius earlier this month.

Mohapatra, a native of Bhadrak district, has been missing since the morning of February 3.

While the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has initiated a coordinated multi-agency response, the association sought greater clarity on the status of the probe.

Addressing a press conference here, SAO president Navin Chandra Sarma said incidents of sailors going missing at sea are rare but have a deep impact on families.

“The first few hours after such an incident are critical. If effective steps are not taken initially, subsequent efforts may not be very fruitful,” he said.

Sarma said a week has passed since Mohapatra’s disappearance, but there has been no concrete information from authorities. “It is the responsibility of the DGS to provide clear instructions and updates regarding the investigation,” he said.

He added that as per available information, Mohapatra was in a stable state of mind while sailing, necessitating a thorough probe to determine whether the incident was accidental or involved foul play.

“This requires interrogation of all persons on board who may have had a role or interaction with him,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak MP Avimanyu Sethi said in a social media post that he, along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has spoken to the Indian Ambassador to Singapore and the Director General of Shipping regarding the matter.

Sethi said authorities informed them that search operations are ongoing and any developments will be communicated as they emerge. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware of the situation, and the Prime Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the case. PTI BBM RBT