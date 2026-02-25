'Seahorse' at Goa beaches to cut emergency response

Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) Tourists visiting beaches in Goa can now enjoy outings without safety worries, with floating rescue stations named "Seahorse" coming up along the coastline in the state.

The floating units, equipped with jet skis positioned on ramps, are aimed at ensuring that rescue operations begin within seconds during emergencies on the beaches, which attract millions of visitors annually.

These floating stations were installed by Drishti Lifeguard Services.

"Each Seahorse station has two jet skis pre-positioned on a ramp, allowing them to be launched immediately after an emergency call is received," said a senior official from the state tourism department.

Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik, said Goa has strengthened its overall beach safety mechanism.

"We have deployed Tourist Police across beaches in Goa. Currently, around 104 Tourist Police personnel are on duty. In addition, Beach Wardens have been deployed across various beaches to strengthen safety and visitor assistance," he said.

Lt. Col. Austin Colaco (Retd.), General Manager (Operations), Drishti Lifeguard Services, said the new system has drastically cut down response time.

According to Drishti Lifeguard Services, two rescue operations have already been successfully carried out using the Seahorse stations, saving a total of 13 people.

Tourists visiting the beaches welcomed the enhanced safety measures.

"Very good arrangements have been made for security purposes. Life guard jackets are available here, and as you can see, ropes have been installed all around to ensure safety," said Prince Arora, a tourist.

Another visitor, Rashmi Shrivastav, said, "We really enjoyed coming to the beach in Goa. There are excellent safety arrangements here, and all necessary facilities are available. The environment is completely safe, so all family members can come here and enjoy themselves comfortably and securely." According to the Goa Tourism Department, more than 10 million tourists visit the state every year. To ensure their safety, tourist police, beach wardens and modern rescue systems have been deployed across the coastline.

A dedicated 1364 helpline is also available to assist visitors. PTI RPS NSK