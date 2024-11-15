Seaplane lands for first time in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 15 (PTI) A seaplane landed at Pandu Ghat in Guwahati on Friday after a successful flight from the city airport, making it the first such plane to land in Assam.

The addition of seaplanes to the state’s transport network is expected to boost connectivity and tourism, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Earlier today, a sea plane successfully landed at Pandu Ghat on the banks of Brahmaputra, marking the first river landing in Eastern India, which will open new chapters of connectivity in a riverine state like Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

"A dawn of new possibilities in the Tourism & Intercommunication of Assam. This morning, participated in an 'Amphibian Airplane' demonstration in Guwahati by M/s De Havilland Canada in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation," State Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who took the flight, posted on the micro-blogging site.

Taking off from LGBI Airport and landing at Pandu Ghat, this brief yet remarkable journey showcased the immense potential of seaplanes in enhancing Assam’s tourism, he said.

"I am optimistic that future collaborations will create unique experiences for tourists and further strengthen Assam’s tourism sector," he added.

Talking to reporters at Pandu Ghat later, Baruah said, this is a special day for Assam.

"It is the first time that a seaplane has landed in our state," he said.

Almost all tourism sites of the state are located near water bodies, like Kaziranga, Umrangso, and Majuli. These can be connected by seaplanes, he added.

The minister said it will take six to 12 months to make the seaplanes operational.