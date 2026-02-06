Search conducted at Ambala court complex after bomb threat

Ambala, Feb 6 (PTI) Searches were conducted at the Ambala district court complex on Friday after a court official received a bomb threat via email, police said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search operation, they added.

After police were alerted, the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs reached spot and a thorough search was conducted in the court complex, they said.

SHO Ambala City Police station Suresh Kumar said after the bomb threat email, sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squads, and other specialised units were immediately deployed in the court premises.

He said that during the search nothing suspicious was recovered.

Checking of the visitors in the court was done with metal detectors. Entry to the court was denied without an ID card.

On Monday, three schools here received bomb threats via emails after which the school authorities immediately informed the police and a thorough check was carried out, but nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

Last month, three schools -- two in Ambala Cantt and the other in Ambala City -- had also received similar threats. Prior to this, bomb threat email was sent to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner's office.

In both these incidents last month, nothing suspicious was found, with officials later confirming that they were hoax.