Search continues for 2nd day for leopard spotted in Pune's Aundh area

Pune, Nov 24 (PTI) Maharashtra forest department officials on Monday said they have stepped up the search for the leopard sighted in a densely populated residential area in Pune city's Aundh locality a day earlier.

The officials, however, warned that photographs of the leopard created using AI tools must not be circulated or made viral on social media, as such actions can create unnecessary panic and confusion among people.

The big cat was spotted roaming near upscale Sindh Society in Aundh at around 4 am on Sunday.

Officers and staff of the forest department, along with members of RESQ Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organisation based out of Pune, are continuously patrolling the area.

The operation to locate and capture the leopard is ongoing with the help of thermal drone cameras, dog squads, and other advanced equipment. Awareness is also being created among local residents regarding safety and precautionary measures, said the officials.

"At present, many rumours are being spread in the area. Citizens are requested to ignore such unverified messages and rely only on official information issued by authorities. Photographs of the leopard created using AI tools must not be circulated or made viral on social media as such actions can create unnecessary panic and confusion among people," they maintained.

In case anyone spots a leopard anywhere, they are requested to immediately contact the forest department on its helpline 1926, said the officials.

There have been no further sightings of the leopard around RBI Colony or nearby Sindh Society, and it is likely the wild animal has moved out of the area.

Meanwhile, a joint team comprising forest department, Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and RESQ Charitable Trust members conducted a field visit to the Pune airport, where a leopard was sighted last week.

During the visit, the team inspected the K4 location where the feline was spotted on November 19. Currently, three camera traps have been installed at the site, but the leopard has not been captured on any of them, said the officials.

A thorough inspection of various tunnels in the area was carried out and the IAF has now sealed them, ensuring the wild animal does not hide in any of them. It is possible the feline may be sheltering in vegetation surrounding the airport located at Lohegaon Air Force Station, they said.

If the leopard is sighted again, either directly or through camera trap footage, further decisions will be taken regarding placing a trap cage and using appropriate methods for its safe capture, the officials added.

Earlier this month, a "man-eater" leopard, that had struck terror in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, was killed by sharpshooters. Last month, two minors and an elderly person were killed in leopard attacks in the Mauje Pimparkhed area of Shirur tehsil. PTI SPK RSY